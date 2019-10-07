× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 10.07.19: Rules of the road, Chicago is #1, CTU strike and the CPS’ POV

John Williams starts the week with an observation from the weekend about the rules of the road, and listeners give their own. Then, to talk about all the reasons why Chicago is the best, Condé Nast Traveler Contributing Editor Mark Ellwood joins John. Listeners also give their thoughts on the Bears’ loss to the Raiders in London. And John still wants to hear the other side of the story in the upcoming Chicago Teachers Union strike.