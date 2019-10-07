Steve Cochran Full Show 10.07.19 | Condé Nast Traveler Announced Chicago As The Best Large City In The U.S

On this episode, Justin Kaufman fills in another day as Steve makes his way back to the states from Prague! The show started with the Top 6 and the Bears loss to the Raiders in London. Dan Hampton joins later in the show to recap the game. Doc Most talks about healthcare systems and the works  on the “hospital at home” concept.  President and CEO of Choose Chicago, David Whitaker, announces Chicago being  the “Best Large City” in the U.S., third year in a row.  Dean Richards has the latest news in entertainment. Later Sister Helen Prejean, known around the world for her tireless work against the death penalty calls in to talk about her new book, River of Fire: My Spiritual Journey. Plus, Chef Erik Williams, Candace Jordan & Lauren Leil join Justin and Ji in studio during the final hour.

