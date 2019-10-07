Photos: Halloween with Good Buy Girl Judy Pielach at Goodwill in Lake Zurich

Posted 3:27 PM, October 7, 2019, by , Updated at 03:23PM, October 7, 2019

Halloween happens at Goodwill! Our Good Buy Girl Judy Pielach met shoppers at the Goodwill Store and Donation Center in Lake Zurich on Saturday, October 6. There were giveaways, pizza and sweets from Nothing Bundt Cakes in Kildeer!

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.