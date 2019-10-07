× No Coast Cinema | Micro-Cinema Extravaganza

This week on No Coast Cinema, it’s all things micro-cinema with film programmers who are working small.

Nando Herrera from Comfort Station and Paul Freitag-Fey of Daily Grindhouse join in to talk about the upcoming Halloween-themed series starting Wednesday as part of Comfort Film. The series will showcase some of the strangest selections from the American Genre Film Archive all for your viewing pleasure.

Jake S. Weisman from 6740Micro, a new space in Rogers Park, brings the perspective of a new player on the scene and the trials and tribulations of running a for-profit micro-cinema.

