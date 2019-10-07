Nick Digilio 10.7.19 | Reviews of “Joker” and “Lucy in the Sky”, Remembering Ginger Baker and Rip Taylor, Greatest Drummers of All-Time, Nick’s Dad Tells a Joke
Hour 1:
+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews: “The Parts You Lose”, “First Love”, “Birth of the Cool”, “The Laundromat”, “Lucy in the Sky”
Hour 2:
+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews: “Memory: The Origins of Alien”, “Joker”
+ Box Office Report
Hour 3:
+ Remembering Rip Taylor and Ginger Baker
+ Greatest Drummers of All-Time
Hour 4:
+ Greatest Drummers of All-Time (cont.)
+ Nick’s Dad Tells a Joke
