Nick Digilio 10.7.19 | Reviews of “Joker” and “Lucy in the Sky”, Remembering Ginger Baker and Rip Taylor, Greatest Drummers of All-Time, Nick’s Dad Tells a Joke

FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 7, 2008 file photo, British musician Ginger Baker performs at the 'Zildjian Drummers Achievement Awards' at the Shepherd's Bush Empire in London. The family of drummer Ginger Baker, the volatile and propulsive British musician who was best known for his time with the power trio Cream, says he died, Sunday Oct. 6, 2019. He was 80. (AP Photo/MJ Kim, File)

Hour 1:

+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews: “The Parts You Lose”, “First Love”, “Birth of the Cool”, “The Laundromat”, “Lucy in the Sky”

Hour 2:

+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews: “Memory: The Origins of Alien”, “Joker”

+ Box Office Report

Hour 3:

+ Remembering Rip Taylor and Ginger Baker

+ Greatest Drummers of All-Time

Hour 4:

+ Greatest Drummers of All-Time (cont.)

+ Nick’s Dad Tells a Joke

