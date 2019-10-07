× James “Phantoml0rd” Varga vs Twitch: Lawsuit

James “PhantomL0rd” Varga was suspended from Twitch in July 2016 for violating Twitch Tv, Terms of Service (TOS). Phantoml0rd decided to sue Twitch, because they were not forthright with their TOS and his suspension cost him revenue. Bill Quinlan, Phantoml0rd’s attorney at The Quinlan Law Firm LLC, explains the Phantonl0rd case in detail and gives an update on a recent ruling in the case. Bill explains how this lawsuit will set a precedent for the video game & E-sports industry.

