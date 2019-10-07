× Goodwill Tree Trade-In broadcast with Bill & Wendy Show at Treetime – Oct 17

It’s never too early to spread some ‘Goodwill’ so join Bill & Wendy for a live broadcast from Treetime (22102 N. Pepper Road in Lake Barrington) on Thursday, October 17 from 10am to 1pm, which includes their streaming bonus hour.

We’re celebrating the Goodwill and Treetime “Tree Trade-In Sale” inside Treetime’s 50,000 square foot Christmas showroom.

Bring your gently used artificial Christmas tree to the broadcast for trade-in and you’ll get a discount towards a new tree! During the month of October, when you donate an artificial tree, you’ll receive $75 off select new Treetime trees or 15% off any tree.

Broadcast attendees will enjoy 15% off everything in the showroom on Thursday, October 17 only.

What happens with the tree you donate?

Each artificial tree that is donated will in turn be available for purchase at area Goodwill stores to bring holiday cheer to others in your community. The monies from selling these donated trees provides training and job opportunities within the community.

At our broadcast, you’ll also enjoy pizza courtesy of Lou Malnati’s. Visit one of their 40 plus Chicagoland locations or order at www.loumalnatis.com for Chicago’s best deep dish pizza!