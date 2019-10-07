× “Elton Jim” starts to make good on his pledge to see his favorite aging rockers perform before they go away

In this 176th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano begins to make good on his pledge to see many of his favorite, aging rock stars one last time. He shares the fun and excitement of recently seeing The Who at Madison Square Garden, Billy Joel at Camden Yards, Mark Knopfler in Milwaukee, Elton John in Anaheim, Ringo at Ravinia, and Jim Stafford in Branson. Go see YOUR favorites before they forget the words and go away forever.