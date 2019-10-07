× Ed O’Bradovich on the Bears 24-21 loss to the Raiders: “There was time for an adjustment and get ready to play.”

Following the Bears frustrating 24-21 loss to the Oakland Raiders, Ed O’ Bradovich breaks down what went wrong, and what needs to be done during the bye week in order to beat the New Orleans Saints.

