City Club of Chicago: Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi – Fighting the Teen Vaping Epidemic

October 7, 2019

Fighting the Teen Vaping Epidemic – Hon. Raja Krishnamoorthi – Congressman, Illinois 8th District

Hon. Raja Krishnamoorthi

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi represents the 8th District of Illinois, which includes Chicago’s west and northwest suburbs, and serves on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. In addition, he serves on the Committee on Oversight and Reform and as the Chairman of its Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy, and was appointed an Assistant Whip for the Democratic caucus for the 116th Congress.

Raja’s policy platform focuses on growing and strengthening the middle class by supporting small businesses, making college more affordable, rebuilding our infrastructure, and protecting Social Security and Medicare. Raja was previously appointed by Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan as a Special Assistant Attorney General and served as Illinois Deputy Treasurer before becoming president of small businesses in the Chicago area.

Raja and his wife, Priya, a physician, live in Schaumburg with their two sons and daughter.