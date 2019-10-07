× Chicago Tribune columnist Eric Zorn on the Museum of Science and Industry name change and Daryl Morey’s controversial tweet

Bill and Wendy sit down with Chicago Tribune columnist Eric Zorn. The Museum of Science and Industry will be getting a new name after receiving a $125 million gift from a local billionaire, Kenneth C. Griffin. Eric and the gang weigh in on the name change. They also discuss the Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey’s controversial tweet in support of Hong Kong.

