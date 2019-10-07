Chicago Tribune columnist Eric Zorn on the Museum of Science and Industry name change and Daryl Morey’s controversial tweet

Posted 2:16 PM, October 7, 2019, by , Updated at 02:15PM, October 7, 2019

Eric Zorn, columnist for the Chicago Tribune.

Bill and Wendy sit down with Chicago Tribune columnist Eric Zorn. The Museum of Science and Industry will be getting a new name after receiving a $125 million gift from a local billionaire, Kenneth C. Griffin. Eric and the gang weigh in on the name change. They also discuss the Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey’s controversial tweet in support of Hong Kong.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,  Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.