Bill and Wendy Full Show 10.7.19: We will miss Rip Taylor

Bill and Wendy kick off the show by remembering the great Rip Taylor. Have you ever forgot to wish someone a happy birthday on their special day? Well, last week Bill completely forgot to wish a listener’s mom a happy birthday. But rather than letting another day slide by without acknowledgment, Bill and Wendy try to rectify the situation by calling the listener’s daughter. Plus, a family in south suburban Lynwood made a surprising discovery Saturday night when they returned home and found a helicopter wheel hanging from their ceiling. Yikes. Bill and Wendy discuss the gut-wrenching loss against the Raiders in London. And, Eric Zorn from the Chicago Tribune joins the show to talk about the renaming of The Field Museum and much more.

