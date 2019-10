× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 10.7.19: The backstory of the Hathaway men’s dress shirts

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy talk about Alicia Silverstone’s kiss feeding method, the Hathaway man’s eyepatch, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.