This weekend is the 2019 Bank of America Chicago Marathon and the 30th year under the control of Carey Pinkowski (Executive Director of The Chicago Marathon). Steve Grzanich previewed the event this year on October 13th and looked back at the growth of the race that now boasts more than 40,000 participants, becoming a significant economic driver for the city of Chicago.