× 2019 Chicago Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Oct 26

Lead the way to Alzheimer’s first survivor and join the world’s largest fundraiser to fight Alzheimer’s disease.

Chicago’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s takes place on Saturday, October 26 at 10am at Soldier Field.

All funds raised through Walk to End Alzheimer’s further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association, a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization.

The 2.5 mile Walk route will begin outside of the stadium, along the lakefront, through the museum campus, and end by walking through the concourse of Soldier Field where people will be able to take pictures in the stands, and exit through the front of the stadium.

Together, we can end Alzheimer’s. Register today at alzheimers-illinois.org/ChicagoWalk and join Chicago’s Walk on Saturday, October 26.

And tune-in on Thursday, October 17 to Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann from 7pm to 10pm for a special conversation on Alzheimer’s.