White Sox Weekly 10/6/19: Scott Merkin, James Fegan and more!

On this episode of White Sox Weekly, Mark Carman chats with Scott Merkin of MLB.com about Tim Anderson’s breakout year, and what free agents might be on the Sox radar this off season. Continuing on, Kevin Powell talks with James Fegan of The Athletic about some of the best moments of this past season and what the Sox may look like in 2020.