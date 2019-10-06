× WGN Radio Theatre #427: Suspense, Escape & Murder by Experts

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are bringing you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for September 21, 2019. First, classic episode of the night will be: “Suspense: Till Death Do Us Part.” Starring: Peter Loore; (12-15-42). Our second episode of the night will be: “Escape: The Far Away Island.” Starring: Ted De Corsia; (06-21-53). For our final episode of the night we have: “Murder by Experts: It’s Luck That Counts.” Starring: Lesley Woods; (08-29-49).

