× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 10/6/2019

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick Pearson welcomes Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico, President of DuPage Mayors and Managers Conference, into the studio to explain what the conference is and what they aim to do. Steve also shares his thoughts on legislature in Springfield; the hotel/motel tax; and other various municipal issues.

Next, Rick speaks with Willowbrook Mayor Frank Trilla about the village’s success to get the controversial firm, Sterigenics, to shut down it’s sterilization operation. Frank explains how everything unfolded and how the Stop Sterigenics Movement came about; the vital role of the task force; and much more.

Then, Rick is joined by Dorothy Miaso, Executive Director of the Literacy Volunteers of Illinois, and board member Reggie Dumas, as they talk about the work of the organization and their goal to break stigmas surrounding literacy. They also share information about their programming and upcoming events including the Annual Scrabble For Literacy Challenge and Casino Night.