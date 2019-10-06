Oakland Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley (20) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in London. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (10/6/19): Quick Bears vs. Raiders Hit
Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Glen Kozlowski along with Mark Carman give you their initial reactions after the Bears come up short falling 24-21 to the Oakland Raiders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London