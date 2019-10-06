× The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (10/06/19): Bears vs Raiders Full Post Game Show

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Glen Kozlowski along with Mark Carman give you their postgame reactions after the Bears come up short falling 24-21 to the Oakland Raiders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London

The Bears went scoreless in the first half well surrendering 17 points to the Raiders. Bears we’re able to mount a comeback lead by Allen Robinson who had 7 receptions, 97 yards, adding 2 touchdowns but it wasn’t enough to come out with the victory as the Raiders were able to secure the victory after Josh Jacobs 2 yard touchdown under 2 minutes in the 4th quarter.

The guys also take your phone calls and listen to your reaction following the tough loss as the Bears fall to 3-2 on the season heading into next weeks bye week.