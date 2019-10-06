× Steve Dale 10/6/2019 Full Show: The International Association for Animal Hospice and Palliative Care (IAAHPC)

Steve Dale is joined by Dr. Amir Shanan, Certified Hospice and Palliative Care Veterinarian, and Michelle Nichols about the Seattle-based nonprofit, the Animal Hospice, End of Life, and Palliative Care Project or AHELP Project. Dr. Shanan and Michelle stress the importance of providing support to families as their pets begin to decline and approach their final days of life; explain what Palliative Care is; and the 10 Year Anniversary of The International Association for Animal Hospice and Palliative Care (IAAHPC).

