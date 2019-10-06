Saturday Night Special with Amy Guth | Full Show 10.05.19

Crain's Daily Gist host Amy Guth (Crain's photo)

Tonight, on the Saturday Night Special, Amy shares the new ‘capsule collection‘ offered by Glenlivet, the newest services offered by Uber, and listeners weigh in on the controversy of college athlete endorsements. Amy shares her talk with Crain’s Chicago Business reporter A.D. Quig on Mayor Lightfoot and rideshare companies, specifically Via, and the show closes out with 2019 Studs Terkel Award winner Deborah Douglas discussing her work!

