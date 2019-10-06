× Pinch Hitters 10/06/19: Jerry Nunn fills in for Dave Plier

Jerry Nunn is in for Dave Plier this Sunday morning! Jerry chats with producer Curtis Koch and news anchor Roger Badesch about some fun fall activities and recent movie releases. Jerry invites two guests on the show. First is Mark Kwiatkowski, the owner of Replay in Lincoln Park. Replay has a ‘IT’ themed pop up event. Then Gareb Shamus describes what it’s like to run and organize a comic con. As he and his organization ACE prepare to host one in Chicago.