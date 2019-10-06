× Pete McMurray Full Show 06.10.19 | Lincoln Library, Bears, Bulls, Breast Cancer awareness and MORE!

To kick off the Pete McMurray Show today, Pete is joined with former congressman and Secretary of Transportation who has been named the Chair of the Lincoln Library and Museum, Ray Lahood. Then, Bears insider Adam Hoge calls in LIVE from London to give us a halftime update.

On the latter half of the show, Pete switches gears over to the Bulls to talk to the play-by-play legend Neil Funk who is retiring after this season. To close out the show, Northwestern hospital doctor Dr. Swati Kulkarni to give us the facts and 411 on Breast Cancer.