"Ohhhh My" George Takei of Star Trek Joins Dean Richards

George Takei, known best for his role as Sulu in the original Star Trek television series, talks about coming to Chicago on October, 14th to host the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra’s “The Galaxy’s Greatest Hits.” The concert features a spaced theme environment at the Symphony Center to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

Takei also talks about meeting astronauts and sharing mutual heroic feelings with them. Finally, Takei talks about his time as a prisoner in an Japanese-American internment camp during WWII.