Nocturnal Journal W/ Dave Hoekstra | 10.05.19 | The best obituary ever, honoring Jack Kerouac, and "Moving On Up"

After 82-year old prankster Joesph A. Heller passed, his family could not think of a better way to honor his life than by writing what the New York Times called “the best obituary ever,” a unusually long and slightly inappropriate story on the life and tricks of Joesph in true Joesph fashion. That’s why his daughter, Monique Heller, joins with host Dave Hoekstra as she talks about her father’s wacky obit and funeral in Centerbrook, Ct. “During the last week of his life…he looked at me and I want people to tell stories about me … Wednesday before he passed I woke up at midnight.. sat down at the computer and started just typing … I brought it to the hospital the next day and we were side busting in laughter,” said Monique.

Check out Joseph’s obituary here. Visit the Facebook page in Joe’s honor.

October 21 is the 50th anniversary of famed novelist and poet Jack Kerouac’s death. Author Gerry Nicosia joins the conversation from San Francisco as he talks about his book about the end of Kerouac’s life.

“It was proven! The estate of Jack Kerouac was stolen by a forged will,” said Gerry.

Find out more of Gerry’s books on his website geraldnicosia.com.

Chicago soul music legend Willie Henderson and Chicago author Aaron Cohen visit the Skyline Studios to talk about their latest book, “Move on Up (Chicago Soul Music and Black Cultural Power)” on the University of Chicago Press. Plus, they prepare for the live launch of their podcast “Move on Up” Thursday, Oct. 10 from 6p-8p at Seminary Co-Op Bookstores in Hyde Park.

