Hoge and Jahns: Week 4 Postgame Show: Raiders 24, Bears 21

The Bears came up empty in their latest trip overseas after losing to the Oakland Raiders 24-21 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns share their thoughts on the head-scratching loss from across the pond. They discuss the team’s miserable start, how they took the lead coming back from three scores down, and how each phase of the roster — offense, defense and special teams — ultimately played a role in the loss. Hoge and Jahns play some thoughtful postgame comments from starting left tackle, Charles Leno, Jr., as well as the entire postgame press conference from head coach Matt Nagy. The team will have a week off before hosting the New Orleans Saints on Sunday October 20.

