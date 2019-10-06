× Dr. Swati Kulkarni ‘PROMISE’s to keep you informed about Breast Cancer!

October is Breast Cancer awareness month, with that being said Pete McMurray brings you Dr. Swati Kulkarni from Northwester Hospital to give us the 411 on Breast Cancer and to remind us to encourage all women to get mammograms. Dr. Kulkarni also talks about the PROMISE study which is being hosted at NMH that recently opened nationally. The PROMISE Study is studying a new medication to see if it prevents women with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) from developing an invasive form of breast cancer. A medication, called Duavee, is used to help reduce symptoms of menopause, including hot flashes and bone loss, without increasing the risk of cancer, stroke, or blood clots.