Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | October 6th, 2019 | Larry Potash, This Week in Theater, A Red Carpet Premiere, George Takei, FoodTime

First, Dave Schwan delivers a Far Flung Forecast, this week from Riverhead, New York. Riverhead is known as the location that an RCA Communications outpost intercepted a signal from the Soviet Union’s Sputnik on October 4th, 1957. (11:52)

Then, Dean talks with WGN-TV’s very own, Larry Potash about what’s to come in the fourth season of his Backstory with Larry Potash. Join Potash every Saturday night in October as he dives into the stories behind some of the most intriguing tales in history, culture, religion and science. You can stream the show live at WGNTV.com/live or the replays on WGN-TV on Sundays at 11pm or Wednesdays at 7pm. Plus, catch up on all of the past seasons at WGNTV.com/Backstory. (16:52)

Next up, This Week in Theater! David Chack is the Executive Director of the Alliance for Jewish Theatre and joins the show to highlight the theater’s upcoming performances at the Chicago Jewish Theatre Festival. Then, David Payne of An Evening with C.S Lewis talks about the show which is coming to Chicago October 22nd through Novemember 3rd. Tickets are on sale now at BroadwayChicago.com. (41:08)

Dean was in LA for the red carpet premiere of ‘Dolemite Is My Name’ and brought back with him WGN exclusive interviews with members of the cast. Listen to Dean break down his time on the carpet and the conversations that he had with Eddie Murphy, Wesley Snipes, Keegan Michael Key and more. (54:38)

George Takei, known best for his role as Sulu in the original Star Trek television series, talks about coming to Chicago on October, 14th to host the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra’s “The Galaxy’s Greatest Hits.” The concert features a spaced theme environment at the Symphony Center to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. Takei also talks about meeting astronauts and sharing mutual heroic feelings with them. Finally, Takei talks about his time as a prisoner in an Japanese-American internment camp during WWII. (1:15:34)

Simon Mikhail is the owner of Si-Pie Pizzeria and seven virtual restaurants. Mikhail talks about the concept of virtual restaurants and how his business has grown thanks to one of the biggest trends in the food industry. Mikhail says more people these days are interested in comfort over experience which has played a huge factor into his seven wall-less restaurants. Listen to Mikhail talk about the future of food and what you can expect from virtual dining. Si-Pie Pizzeria has locations in East Lakeview and Wrigleyville. (1:31:14)

