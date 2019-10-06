× Dean Richards’ FoodTime: Restaurants Without Walls

Simon Mikhail is the owner of Si-Pie Pizzeria and seven virtual restaurants. Mikhail talks about the concept of virtual restaurants and how his business has grown thanks to one of the biggest trends in the food industry. Mikhail says more people these days are interested in comfort over experience which has played a huge factor into his seven wall-less restaurants. Listen to Mikhail talk about the future of food and what you can expect from virtual dining.

Si-Pie Pizzeria has locations in East Lakeview and Wrigleyville.