Chicago soul music legend Willie Henderson joins the Skyline Studios

Posted 10:21 PM, October 6, 2019, by , Updated at 10:16PM, October 6, 2019

Dave Hoekstra, Aaron Cohen and Willie Henderson

Chicago soul music legend Willie Henderson and Chicago author Aaron Cohen visit the Skyline Studios with host Dave Hoekstra to talk about their latest book, “Move on Up (Chicago Soul Music and Black Cultural Power)” on the University of Chicago Press. Plus, they prepare for the live launch of their podcast “Move on Up” Thursday, Oct. 10 from 6p-8p at Seminary Co-Op Bookstores in Hyde Park.

