× Author Dusty Sang and his wife Joyce host art competition for artists with Bipolar Disorder

Author Dusty Sang and his wife Joyce Sang join the conversation inside the studio as they discuss “Insights III: An Art Exhibition Creativity and the Bipolar Brain,” the third art competition of the “Insights” series for artists living with Bipolar Disorder. The competition is presented by the Ryan Light Sang Bipolar Foundation, founded in honor of the lost of Dusty and Joyce’s son Ryan who passed away fighting the disorder.

For more information visit ryanlightsangbipolarfoundation.org.

The art exhibition competition will be held Oct. 24-26, 2019, at the Zolla/Lieberman Gallery, 325 W. Huron Street, Chicago. It is free to the public.

Opening Night Reception – Oct. 24

Open to the Public (Free) – Oct. 25 from 10am-5:30pm and Oct. 26, from 11am-5pm.

Keep the conversation going with Rick Kogan on Twitter! @RickKogan