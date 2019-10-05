× Wintrust Business Lunch 10/5/19: WeWork’s Future in Chicago & Assessing Your Finances in Autumn

Amy Guth talks to reporters and business leaders around the country about the business news of the week.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Andrew Beaton, sports reporter at the Wall Street Journal, discusses why there are so many women in the Philadelphia Eagles’ front office, and why that’s a rarity in the NFL, and in sports in general.

Segment 2: (At 10:36) Commercial real estate reporter at Crain’s Chicago Business, Danny Ecker joins Amy to explain why the past few months have been bad for WeWork, and what that means for all the property that they have leased in Chicago.

Segment 3: (At 19:25) Marc Horner, financial planner and president of Fairhaven Wealth Management returns to discuss why autumn is a good time to assess your finances.