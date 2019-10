× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 10.05.19: ICE Chicago field office director Robert Guadian & MSI’s new name

John replays a part of his conversation with ICE Chicago field office director Robert Guadian from earlier this week. The Mincing Rascals convene to talk about the future for Chicago teachers, the Museum of Science and Industry’s new name, and other local stories. Plus, a cameo from Judy Pielach and the weekly VibeScore segment.