Democratic presidential hopeful Senator Barack Obama talks to a gathering 16 April, 2007 during a rally for support of the 2016 Olympic Games at Daley Plaza in Chicago, Illinois. Chicago won the right to be the bid city representing the United States in trying to win the bid to host the 2016 summer Olympic Games in Chicago. (JEFF HAYNES/AFP/Getty Images)
Quest For Gold – Episode 11: WGN’s Ben Bradley Reflects on Chicago’s Failed 2016 Olympic Bid, 10 Years Later
On this week’s Quest for Gold:
-The USWNT is in Chicago this weekend
-Olympic bids to be awarded in Rockford
-Chicago’s Tori Franklin advances at the Worlds
-US Gymnastics will be on the world stage
And we talk to WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley about the 10 year anniversary of Chicago’s failed 2016 Olympic Bid. Ben digs deep into the expectations, the disappointment, and how that failed bid has shaped the city since.