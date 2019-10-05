× Quest For Gold – Episode 11: WGN’s Ben Bradley Reflects on Chicago’s Failed 2016 Olympic Bid, 10 Years Later

On this week’s Quest for Gold:

-The USWNT is in Chicago this weekend

-Olympic bids to be awarded in Rockford

-Chicago’s Tori Franklin advances at the Worlds

-US Gymnastics will be on the world stage

And we talk to WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley about the 10 year anniversary of Chicago’s failed 2016 Olympic Bid. Ben digs deep into the expectations, the disappointment, and how that failed bid has shaped the city since.