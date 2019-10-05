× Matt Bubala Full Show 10-5-19

This weekend, Matt returns and gives us updates on his trip to Nebraska. The crew talks Halloween plans, teams with great records that lost, Bernie Sanders and more. This show is packed with a variety of guests. At 1:30 a.m., TSA expert Dereck Starks joins us to discuss the Real ID Act and what it means for travelers. During the 3 a.m. hour, we chat with UK resident and dad Nick Herbert on his new app that locks kids phones if they don’t respond to text messages. Would you implement something like this for your child? Amy Riemer joins the conversation at 4:30 a.m. to talk about the upcoming Process Expo in Chicago. Tune in to the full show podcast here.