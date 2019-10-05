PHOTO: Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Landover, Md. The Bears won 31-15. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Kevin Powell and Jordan Bernfield breakdown ‘Da Bears’
Then, WGN’s very own Kevin Powell hops on with Jordan Bernfield to reminisce and to talk more in depth about what’s in stored for the Bears the rest of this season.