Jordan Bernfield Full Show 10.04.19 | Mark Carman, restaurant tip wages, weird iPhone apps, Kevin Powell and what's happening in Washington

Jordan Bernfield brings you an eclectic blend of topics on tonight’s show.

To kick off the show, Jordan is joined with WGN and FanSided’s Mark Carmen to discuss Cubs’ managerial search, Carms’ interview with presumptive front-runner David Ross and other sports related news. Next on the show, Jordan covers the story about the sports reporter who tweeted about a restaurant he attended that added workers health insurance to his the bill. What are you thoughts on restaurant workers wages increasing to minimum wage so they’re less dependent on tips?

On the Latter half of the show Jordan, Roger Badesch and Ashley Bihun go through the weirdest iPhone apps that you probably didn’t know existed. Then, WGN’s very own Kevin Powell hops on with us to reminisce with Jordan and to talk more in depth about what’s in stored for The Bears the rest of this season. To close out the show, Jordan wants to know if you’re exhausted by what’s going on in Washington, or are you riveted?