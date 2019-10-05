Highlights: Nebraska 13 – Northwestern 10 – 10/5/19

Posted 9:09 PM, October 5, 2019, by , Updated at 08:51PM, October 5, 2019

Quarterback Aidan Smith #11 of the Northwestern Wildcats scores against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on October 5, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Northwestern Wildcats at Nebraska Cornhuskers – October 5, 2019

Boxscore | Recap

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.