Real ID: TSA security director discusses how this act could impact travelers

Posted 8:19 PM, October 5, 2019, by , Updated at 08:56PM, October 5, 2019

A sample image of the new Illinois' drivers license which has new security features required to meet the government's Real ID requirements. (Illinois Secretary of State)

The Real ID Act goes into effect October 1, 2020, but what preparations should people be taking now? Travelers will need these new identification cards to board domestic flights starting Oct. 1, 2020. A majority of Americans have IDs that won’t work. Dereck Starcks, Chicago TSA Representative joins the Matt Bubala Show to discuss this new security protocol and Starcks takes some listener questions. More information is listed on the Secretary of State’s website by visiting realid.ilsos.gov or tsa.gov/real-id.

 

 

