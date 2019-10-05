× Featured Guests: Katy Lynch CMO of Codeverse & Todd Snead Director of Learning Programs w/ the Lyric Opera & Managing Partner of Lightbank Victor Pascucci | Startup Showcase: Digital Dream Labs

On the show, Scott kicks off the show by talking with our featured guest Katy Lynch, CMO of Codeverse and the Director of Learning Programs at the Lyric Opera, Todd Snead. Earth to Kenzie is a new opera written by Frances Pollock and Jessica Murphy Moo and directed by Jess McLeod. Featuring a cast of four singers with piano accompaniment, this family offering is specifically programmed to expose young audiences ages 7-12 to storytelling through song, introducing them to the magic of opera. The production is a co-commission with Seattle Opera. Lyric Unlimited’s educational partner for Earth to Kenzie is Codeverse, the world’s first fully interactive coding studio and development platform for kids ages 6-13.

Scott is then joined with the Managing Partner of Lightbank, Victor Pascucci III. Lightbank is a no-nonsense approach to venture capital.

On the latter half of the show, Scott kicks off the Startup Showcase by talking with the Founder & CEO of Digital Dream Labs, Jacob Hanchar. The mission of Digital Dream Labs (DDL), is to be the fun introduction to any topic for every child. DDL is the leading provider of hands-on educational technology for children ages 4 to 9 and has recently expanded its product lineup to move beyond elementary school. The company’s current products satisfy the need for engaging, language and system-agnostic designs that allow pre-readers to interface with both on-screen environments and other devices such as educational robots, smart speakers and other smart devices, and drones. With an experienced team and an expanding and exciting product roadmap with 60%+ projected revenue growth, DDL is poised to capture its sector of the $4 trillion worldwide education market.

