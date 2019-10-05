× Calling all food and beverage professionals: Process Expo begins on Tuesday

Ever wonder what it’s like to truly know where your food comes from? Thousands of food and beverage processing professionals will meet at the McCormick Place for the Process Expo. This four day event taking place from Oct. 8-11 will allow attendees to have access to an expansive show floor filled with the latest processing equipment, free education sessions, five working productions lines, and several exciting special events and networking opportunities. Amy Riemer joins the Matt Bubala show to discuss what you can expect. For more information, visit. www.myprocessexpo.com for the latest information.