Calling all food and beverage professionals: Process Expo begins on Tuesday

Posted 8:36 PM, October 5, 2019, by , Updated at 08:35PM, October 5, 2019

The process expo will have expert led discussions at the McCormick Place this week. (Photo Courtesy of Process Expo)

Ever wonder what it’s like to truly know where your food comes from? Thousands of food and beverage processing professionals will meet at the McCormick Place for the Process Expo. This four day event taking place from Oct. 8-11  will allow attendees to have access to an expansive show floor filled with the latest processing equipment, free education sessions, five working productions lines, and several exciting special events and  networking opportunities. Amy Riemer joins the Matt Bubala show to discuss what you can expect. For more information, visit.  www.myprocessexpo.com for the latest information.   

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.