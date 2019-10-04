× Wintrust Business Lunch 10/4/19: Digital News Access at Starbucks & Professional/Student Athletes in IL

Steve Bertrand, hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from Starbucks testing out a partnership with Tribune Publishing, to the reality of student-athletes financially benefiting from their sports in college here in Illinois.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Andrea Hanis, Markets Editor at The Chicago Tribune, sorted through the details of the new service from Uber for temp workers, Tribune Publishing striking a deal with Starbucks and much more.

Segment 2: (At 8:16) Joe Cahill, Business Columnist at Crain’s Chicago Business, dove deeper into the law that California passed earlier this week to allow student-athletes to financially benefit from their sports image and likeness, but the two talk about the chances of that being allowed for student-athletes here in Illinois and how it would change college sports.