Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Wintrust Business Lunch 10/4/19: Digital News Access at Starbucks & Professional/Student Athletes in IL

Posted 12:34 PM, October 4, 2019, by , Updated at 12:33PM, October 4, 2019
SINGLE USE ONLY BIZ LUNCH 10/4/19

(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Steve Bertrand, hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from Starbucks testing out a partnership with Tribune Publishing, to the reality of student-athletes financially benefiting from their sports in college here in Illinois.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Andrea Hanis, Markets Editor at The Chicago Tribune, sorted through the details of the new service from Uber for temp workers, Tribune Publishing striking a deal with Starbucks and much more.

Segment 2: (At 8:16) Joe Cahill, Business Columnist at Crain’s Chicago Business, dove deeper into the law that California passed earlier this week to allow student-athletes to financially benefit from their sports image and likeness, but the two talk about the chances of that being allowed for student-athletes here in Illinois and how it would change college sports.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.