× Win Blackhawks Tickets from Four Seasons

Four Seasons Heating, Air Conditioning and Plumbing is giving you a chance to win a pair of their four season Chicago Blackhawks tickets this season!

Keep listening every Monday for a chance to win! Giveaways will happen 7:40am on the Steve Cochran Show and at 4:40pm on the Roe Conn Show. On select days, there will be more chances to win by tuning-in to the Bill and Wendy Show (10am – 12pm) and the John Williams Show (1pm – 3pm)*. Listeners will be prompted to call-in to win the pair of tickets, either by playing a game or being a designated caller.

Giveaway dates are as follows (dates may be subject to change):

October 4*, 7, 14, 21*, 28

November 4, 11, 18, 25*

December 2, 9, 16, 23, 30

January 6*, 13, 20, 27

February 3, 10, 17, 24

March 2, 9, 16, 23*, 30

Sweepstakes is open to legal U.S. residents of IL, Northwest Indiana (Jasper, Lake, LaPorte, Newton and Porter counties) and Southeast Wisconsin (Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine, Walworth and Waukesha counties) who are 18 years or older as of October 4, 2019. Read complete contest rules here.