The Beach Boys are shown in this 1966 file photo. From left are Al Jardine, Mike Love, Dennis Wilson, Brian Wilson and Carl Wilson.
Vic’s Picks 10.4.19 | The Beatles’ “Revolver” and The Beach Boys’ “Pet Sounds”
WGN’s Vic Vaughn is tackling classic albums each week from Rolling Stone’s 100 Greatest Albums of All Time.
This week, Vic travels back to 1965 to discuss two of the most stunning albums of the decade: The Beatles’ psychadelic Revolverand The Beach Boys’ incredible Pet Sounds.