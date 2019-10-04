× The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes Full Show 10/04/19 | Adam Hoge checks in from London as he travels with the Chicago Bears, Roof on the Wit stops by for the Canarble Wagon, Richard Roeper reviews ‘Lucy in the Sky’, Karla and Phil joins us for LIVE Music Friday, and more……

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley joins the show to discuss Dan Webb staying on as special prosecutor in Jussie Smollett probe despite a campaign donation to Kim Foxx. Lauren Lapka calls in from Prague to give us an update on the Chicago Blackhawks’ after a tough loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. Roof on the Wit stops by with some tasty drinks for the Canarble Wagon, Richard Roeper reviews ‘Lucy in the Sky’, and Karla and Phil sing us some tunes for LIVE Music Friday.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3685961/3685961_2019-10-05-015701.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!