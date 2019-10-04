× The Opening Bell 10/4/19: Manufacturing Leading Off An Uncertain Jobs Friday

The manufacturing industry started the week with a bad taste in our mouths with quite low production and job creation news, so Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) is keeping his eyes on the industry. Steve Grzanich and Paul discussed the outlook of the industry and what to focus on as the jobs report is released later this afternoon. Brian Sumers (Sr. Aviation Business Reporter at Skift.com) then wrapped up the week with a check in on how American Airlines feel so far behind the other major players after years of prosperity and what Allegiant Air is doing to stir up business.