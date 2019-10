× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (10/04/19): George R.R. Martin talks about #GoT haunting his dreams & finishing the “Ice & Fire” series

The Chicago Way w/John Kass – Ep 215(10/04/19): This week, John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by legendary author George R.R. Martin to talk about the success of “Game of Thrones” getting in the way of finishing the “A Song of Ice and Fire” series and how his dreams are haunted by the characters in novels.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3685976/3685976_2019-10-05-025016.64kmono.mp3

