Steve Cochran Full Show 10.04.19: Happy Hockey Day!

The Steve Cochran Show ended the week with a bang! Justin Kaufmann, who filled in for Steve, and Ji Suk Yi interviewed Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton as the team gets ready for their season opener against the Flyers in Prague this afternoon. Steve Cochran, who is Prague with WGN Radio listners, also checks in during More On Entertainment with Dean Richards. Other guests, include comedian Marlon Wayans; Professional coach/speaker/author, Tiffany Louise; Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald; Mr. Fix It, Lou Manfredini; Bears legend, Dan Hampton; and WGN TV’s Larry potash.