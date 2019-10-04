Roe Conn’s LIVE Music Friday (10/04/19): Karla and Phil

Posted 8:02 PM, October 4, 2019, by , Updated at 07:04PM, October 4, 2019

Karla Kampen (Vocals, Guitar) & Phil Delin (Drums)

Joining together to make a superduo, cousins Karla Kampen and Phil Delin join The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes for this week’s edition of LIVE Music Friday.

UPCOMING SHOWS:

  • Karla and the Phat Cats
    • October 24th at the Brauerhouse in Lombard
    • November 2nd at Josephine’s in Villa Park
  • Phil Atrium
    • November 16th at Brauerhouse in Lombard for Rock Fight (21+ Show @7PM)
  • Karla & Phil
    • October 25th at O’Neill’s in Lombard
