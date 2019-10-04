Roe Conn’s LIVE Music Friday (10/04/19): Karla and Phil
Joining together to make a superduo, cousins Karla Kampen and Phil Delin join The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes for this week’s edition of LIVE Music Friday.
UPCOMING SHOWS:
- Karla and the Phat Cats
- October 24th at the Brauerhouse in Lombard
- November 2nd at Josephine’s in Villa Park
- Phil Atrium
- November 16th at Brauerhouse in Lombard for Rock Fight (21+ Show @7PM)
- Karla & Phil
- October 25th at O’Neill’s in Lombard